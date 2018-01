BRIEF-IG Group Believes FCA Review Has No New Financial Implications For Its Business​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* RESPONSE TO FCA FINDINGS OF REVIEW OF CFD MARKET

* ‍IG DOES NOT OFFER ADVISORY OR DISCRETIONARY SERVICES FOR CFD PRODUCTS​

* BELIEVES THAT IT COMPLIES WITH APPLICABLE RULES AND FCA GUIDANCE AND THAT THIS REVIEW HAS NO NEW FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS FOR IG‘S BUSINESS​

* BELIEVE THAT STRICTER SUPERVISION OF THOSE FIRMS WHO DO NOT COMPLY WILL LEAD TO IMPROVED CLIENT OUTCOMES IN INDUSTRY

* IG HAS CAREFULLY DEFINED ITS TARGET MARKET

* TERMINATED SMALL NUMBER OF RELATIONSHIPS WITH DISTRIBUTORS WHO OFFER CFD PRODUCT TO RETAIL CLIENTS WITHIN UK AND EU​