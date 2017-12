BRIEF-IG Group Says Financial Impact Of ESMA's ruling on CfDs Unlikely To Be Significant

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc:

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - IS SUPPORTIVE OF OBJECTIVES OF REGULATORS TO IMPROVE CLIENT OUTCOMES IN INDUSTRY

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - THAT ANY FINANCIAL IMPACT IS UNLIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANT IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - SUPPORTS ESMA IN ITS EFFORTS TO ACHIEVE HARMONISATION OF REGULATION ACROSS EU

* IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WHAT IMPACT REGULATORY CHANGE MAY HAVE ON BUSINESS IN SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL YEARS