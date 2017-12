BRIEF-IGD Signs Preliminary Contract For Acquisition Of Shoppoing Galleries And Retail Park For Eur 200 MLN, Plans Capital Increase

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Siiq Spa (IGD):

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF PORTFOLIO OF 4 SHOPPING GALLERIES AND RETAIL PARK FOR AROUND EUR 200 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH UP TO €150 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE TO PARTIALLY FINANCE ACQUISITION

* COOP ALLEANZA 3.0 COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ITS PORTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE (APPROXIMATELY 40.9%)

* PROPOSAL OF REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF IGD’S ORDINARY SHARES, AT RATIO OF 1 NEW SHARE PER 10 EXISTING SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)