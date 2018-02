Feb 22 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 86.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CORE BUSINESS REVENUE EUR 145.1 MILLION, UP 6.0 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF AROUND EUROCENTS 50-52 PER SHARE, UPON DEFINITION OF FINAL TERMS OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* ESTIMATES GROWTH IN FFO IN RANGE OF BETWEEN +18% TO +20% IN 2018