Sept 13 (Reuters) - IGE+XAO SA:

* IGE+XAO: STRONG GROWTH IN THE ACTIVITY

* Q4 TURNOVER AMOUNTING TO 8,080,204 EUROS COMPARED TO 7,499,071 EUROS ONE YEAR AGO, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 7.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)