BRIEF-IGM Financial Announces $250 Million Offering Of Debentures

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Igm Financial Inc:

* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION OFFERING OF DEBENTURES

* IGM FINANCIAL INC - HAS PRICED ISSUANCE OF $250 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES

* IGM FINANCIAL INC - DEBENTURES WILL BE DATED DECEMBER 7, 2017 AND WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 9, 2047

* IGM FINANCIAL - NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED BY IGM FINANCIAL TO REPAY UPCOMING LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITIES

* IGM FINANCIAL INC - DEBENTURES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.115% PER ANNUM PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS