BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

July 5 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017

* Igm financial inc - investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at may 31, 2017