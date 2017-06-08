FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant says certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions
June 8, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant says certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - on june 5, co,certain units entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions Co, Llc - sec filing

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - KRG Acquisitions Co agreed to purchase substantially all of assets of company

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - under asset purchase agreement, KRG Acquisitions co would acquire purchased assets for a purchase price of $50 million

* Ignite Restaurant-potential auction for purchased assets expected to be held in july 2017, final sale hearing expected in aug 2017 - sec filing

* Ignite Restaurant - asset purchase agreement includes a breakup fee of $1.5 million Source text - bit.ly/2sZkCvh Further company coverage:

