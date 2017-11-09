BRIEF-iHeartcommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

Nov 9 (Reuters) - iHeartmedia Inc
* iHeartcommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartmedia Inc - term loan offers have been extended to November 24, 2017
* iHeartmedia Inc - iHeartcommunications is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers
* iHeartmedia Inc - iHeartcommunications extending deadline for participation in private offers to lenders under term loan D, term loan E facilities