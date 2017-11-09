FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iHeartcommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
November 9, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-iHeartcommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - iHeartmedia Inc

* iHeartcommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

* iHeartmedia Inc - ‍term loan offers have been extended to November 24, 2017​

* iHeartmedia Inc - ‍iHeartcommunications is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers​

* iHeartmedia Inc - ‍iHeartcommunications extending deadline for participation in private offers to lenders under term loan D, term loan E facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

