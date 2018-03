March 8 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* IHEARTMEDIA - ON MARCH 7, CO, CONSENTING LENDERS EXTENDED TERM OF FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* IHEARTMEDIA - TERM OF FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT EXTENDED TO EARLIEST OF MARCH 12, 2018 OR EVENT OF DEFAULT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2D8OFFu) Further company coverage: