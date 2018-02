Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc:

* KARIN SHEPPARD APPOINTED BY IHG TO HEAD UP EUROPE‍​

* APPOINTED SHEPPARD AS MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR IHG ACROSS ITS EUROPEAN BUSINESS

* BASED IN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, SHEPPARD IS RESPONSIBLE FOR DRIVING "SUSTAINABLE LONG TERM GROWTH OF IHG AND THE PERFORMANCE OF ITS EUROPEAN HOTELS"