a month ago
BRIEF-IHS Markit announces pricing of senior notes
#Bonds News
July 10, 2017 / 9:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-IHS Markit announces pricing of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Ihs Markit Ltd

* IHS Markit Ltd. announces pricing of senior notes

* IHS Markit Ltd - Pricing of its offering of an additional $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 percent senior notes due 2025

* IHS Markit- ‍Offering at issue price of 105.5 percent of principal amount thereof plus accrued interest from February 9 in private placement transaction​

* IHS Markit Ltd - $300 million principal amount of additional notes to be issued in offering represents increase of $50 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

