5 days ago
BRIEF-II-VI Inc reports Q4 earnings per share ‍$0.50​
August 7, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-II-VI Inc reports Q4 earnings per share ‍$0.50​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc

* II-VI incorporated reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year earnings

* II-VI Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.50​

* II-VI Inc - qtrly ‍rev $273.7 million versus $241.4 million​

* II-VI Inc - ‍outlook for first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017 is revenues of $250 million to $260 million​

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $244.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $249.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ii-vi - Costs related to acquisitions of ipi, uk wafer fab negatively affecting q1 eps guidance by $0.07, including $0.04 that will not continue after q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

