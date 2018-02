Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ii-Vi Inc:

* ORPORATED REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 21 PERCENT TO $282 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q3 REVENUES OF $270 MILLION TO $285 MILLION​

* SEES Q3‍ EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.33 TO $0.40​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.15​

* QTRLY ‍SHR ADJUSTED $0.39​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $277.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $288.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S