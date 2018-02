Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ikonics Corp:

* IKONICS ENDS 2017 WITH RECORD QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* “‍FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A TEMPORARY SLOWDOWN OF ORDERS FROM OUR LARGEST AEROSPACE CUSTOMER”​

* QTRLY NET SALES $4.9 MILLION VERSUS $4.8 MILLION