Nov 21 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* SELLS ALL 1.2 MILLION UNOPTED RIGHTS ‍​

* UNOPTED RIGHTS GRANT SUBSCRIPTION OF 4.7 MILLION NEWLY-ISSUED SPECIAL SHARES

* IN RIGHT OFFER PERIOD, 91.0 PCT OF SHARES WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 45.5 MLN EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)