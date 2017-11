Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Il Sole 24 Ore says:

* New share offer raised 45.91 million euros, or 91.86 percent of targeted amount

* Underwriters Banca IMI and Banca Akros will take on unsold shares in the group so as to reach 49.98 million euros in fresh capital