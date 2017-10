Aug 9 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS LP TO SELL 49 PERCENT STAKE IN BUSINESS SCHOOL24

* BUSINESS SCHOOL24 IS A NEWLY SET UP COMPANY IN WHICH IT WILL TRANSFER ITS TRAINING UNIT

* CONSIDERATION FOR THE SALE IS EUR 39.2 MILLION