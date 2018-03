BRIEF-ILG Inc Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.24

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ILG Inc:

* ILG REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS $438 MILLION, COMPARED TO $455 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SEES ‍ 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $1,870 MILLION - $1,995 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $350 MILLION - $370 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍2018 FREE CASH FLOW $240 MILLION - $270 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍2018 CONSOLIDATED TIMESHARE CONTRACT SALES GROWTH 9% - 16%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26, REVENUE VIEW $425.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.88 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: