Sept 13 (Reuters) - ILYDA SA :

* REDUCES SHARE CAPITAL OF 777,481.20 EUR, REDUCTION OF COMMON SHARES TO 8,226,132 DUE TO CANCELLATION OF 863,868 OWN SHARES

* AFTER TRANSACTION SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO EUR 7.4 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 8.226.132 COMMON SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.90 EACH Source text : bit.ly/2f4tBdq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)