Feb 26 (Reuters) - Imax Corp:

* IMAX BUILDS ON SIGNING MOMENTUM IN INDIA; ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH PVR CINEMAS

* IMAX - ‍ NEW IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN MAJOR METROPOLITAN MARKETS IN COMBINATION OF NEW, EXISTING FLAGSHIP PVR MULTIPLEX CINEMAS​