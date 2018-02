Feb 28 (Reuters) - Imax China Holding Inc:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE $126.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS $118.5 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER SHARE​

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT $ ‍45.9​ MILLION VERSUS $37.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO INSTALL APPROXIMATELY 105 NEW THEATRES FOR YEAR 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 SALES, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES, EXCLUDING SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION TO GROW ROUGHLY 9%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: