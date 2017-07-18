FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-IMAX signs 7-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-IMAX signs 7-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - IMAX Corp:

* IMAX signs seven-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas in China

* IMAX - sales agreement for seven new IMAX theatres to be located throughout P.R.C. theatres will be added to new multiplexes across tier two and tier three cities

* IMAX Corp - six of the theatres slated to open in 2017 and remaining theatres to open in 2019

* IMAX Corp says annual single-seat income at our theaters including Haikou and Shanghai Bestar theaters will be more than 20,000 yuan at each site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.