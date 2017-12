Dec 5 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS RITUXIMAB PHASE 3 INNOVATE TRIAL IN RARE WALDENSTRÖM‘S MACROGLOBULINEMIA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ABBVIE - PHARMACYCLICS, JANSSEN PLAN TO SHARE INTERIM ANALYSIS DATA FROM PHASE 3 INNOVATE STUDY WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES