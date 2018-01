Jan 19 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd:

* ‍AS A RESULT OF USF CASE 3 RESULT, IMF WILL WRITE DOWN ITS INTANGIBLE ASSETS BY ABOUT $4 MILLION ​

* ‍THERE IS NO CASH IMPACT RESULTING FROM USF CASE 3 RESULT​

* IF SETTLEMENT BECOMES UNCONDITIONAL, EXPECTS REVENUE $3.5 MILLION AND PROFIT AFTER CAPITALISED OVERHEADS BEFORE TAX $2.1 MILLION RECOGNIZED BY FUND 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: