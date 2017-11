Nov 1 (Reuters) - IMImobile Plc:

* ‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE TRADE AND ASSETS OF SUMOTEXT CORPORATION​

* IMIMOBILE - ‍CONSIDERATION, WILL BE BETWEEN $4.5 MILLION AND $6 MILLION, DEPENDING ON EBITDA PERFORMANCE OF ACQUIRED BUSINESS DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING ACQUISITION​