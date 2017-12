BRIEF-Immersion Corporation Announces Restructuring

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* IMMERSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING

* IMMERSION - PLANS TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE PRESENCE IN CHINA TO FOCUS PRIMARILY ON MOBILE OEM LICENSING

* IMMERSION CORP - IMMERSION ANTICIPATES ANNUAL SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION

* IMMERSION CORP - ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.5 MILLION TO $2.0 MILLION

* IMMERSION - RESTRUCTURING WILL RESULT IN ELIMINATION OF 56 POSITIONS, OR ABOUT 41% OF WORLDWIDE EMPLOYEE BASE

* IMMERSION CORP - EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES WILL BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 2018