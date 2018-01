BRIEF-Immersion Says Pursuant Agreement With Apple, Parties Have Agreed To Terms For Resolving All Existing Disputes

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* IMMERSION SAYS PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH APPLE, THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO TERMS FOR RESOLVING ALL OF THEIR EXISTING DISPUTES

* IMMERSION SAYS CO, APPLE ENTERED LICENSE AGREEMENT COVERING CERTAIN CO‘S PATENTS FOR CASH WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND TERM - SEC FILING

* IMMERSION - IN ADDITION, APPLE WILL REQUEST TERMINATION OF INTER PARTE REVIEWS BY PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS Source text : (bit.ly/2nlHHH6) Further company coverage: