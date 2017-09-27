FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 27, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab in bullous pemphigoid

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Results from three new subjects confirm and extend previous findings​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍bertilimumab was well tolerated in all six subjects and no serious adverse events were reported​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Results from six subjects​ had no serious adverse events

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Will continue to enroll subjects into the phase 2 open label BP trial, which has target enrollment of 12 to 15 patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

