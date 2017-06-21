FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Immunocellular to suspend patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 21, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Immunocellular to suspend patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - company intends to suspend further patient randomization in ICT-107 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - continues to seek a collaborative arrangement or acquisition of its ICT-107 program

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd -suspension of phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107 is expected to reduce amount of cash used in company's operations

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - ‍determined co unable to secure sufficient additional financial resources to complete phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107​

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - co plans to work with current collaborators to ensure patients already in phase 3 trial can be supported and followed

* Immunocellular - continues evaluation of financing, strategic alternatives for immuno-oncology research and development pipeline, technology platform, which may include potential merger, sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.