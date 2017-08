June 21 (Reuters) - Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc :

* Announces a proposed share buy-back programme

* IDS board approved programme to buy back up to 500,000 of shares

* Buy back will be funded from IDS's cash reserves which stood at 31.5 mln stg as at 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)