Oct 31 (Reuters) - Immunodiagnostic Systems

* ‍REGIS DUVAL, CEO, HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS DIRECTOR OF CO AND ALL ASSOCIATED DIRECTORSHIPS OF IDS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN TAKEN OVER BY JAAP STUUT WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​