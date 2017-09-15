FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Immunomedics to exchange about $80 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 15, 2017 / 12:26 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics to exchange about $80 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces agreements to exchange approximately $80.0 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

* Immunomedics- To exchange about $80.0 mln of notes, for about 14.1 million newly issued shares of co’s stock plus additional number of newly issued shares

* Immunomedics- upon completion, aggregate principal amount of co’s 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 is to be reduced to about $20.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.