Jan 24 (Reuters) - Immupharma Plc:

* COMPLETED FUNDRAISE TOTALLING £10 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) VIA PLACING OF 6,944,445 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH

* SHARES WERE PLACED AT PRICE OF 144P PER SHARE​