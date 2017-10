Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* Impact Biomedicines says it has received $22.5 million from Medicxi through a series A financing​

* Impact Biomedicines says the ‍U.S. FDA has removed clinical hold placed on fedratinib​

* Impact Biomedicines says fedratinib​ ‍is being developed initially for treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera Source text for Eikon: