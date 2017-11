Nov 6 (Reuters) - IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD

* COMPLETION OF FIRST PHASE OF STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN WATERBERG DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ​

* ‍CLOSED 1ST PHASE OF INVESTMENT IN WATERBERG DEVELOPMENT PROJECT BY BUYING 15% SHAREHOLDING IN FOR US$30 MILLION

* ‍SHAREHOLDING IN WATERBERG BOUGHT FROM PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD AND JAPAN OIL, GAS AND METALS NATIONAL CORPORATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)