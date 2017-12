BRIEF-Impax Announces Sale Of Taiwan Manufacturing Facility

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* IMPAX ANNOUNCES SALE OF TAIWAN MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* IMPAX LABORATORIES INC - ‍ ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL IMPAX TAIWAN TO BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO​

* IMPAX LABORATORIES - BORA WILL PURCHASE ALL OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN IMPAX TAIWAN, CERTAIN LOANS OUTSTANDING BETWEEN CO, UNIT FOR $18.5 MILLION.

* IMPAX LABORATORIES INC - AS A RESULT OF SALE, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD A PRE-TAX IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT $70.0 TO $80.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR

* IMPAX LABORATORIES INC - ‍AS A RESULT OF SALE, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT $70.0 TO $80.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR​

* IMPAX LABORATORIES INC - ‍ BORA WILL HAVE RIGHTS TO MARKET AND SELL IMPAX‘S BRANDED PARKINSON‘S DRUG RYTARY IN TAIWAN​

* IMPAX - ALSO SIGNED SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BORA, EFFECTIVE UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* IMPAX SAYS SIGNED SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BORA TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY OF CERTAIN OF CO‘S MARKETED, DEVELOPMENT PRODUCTS CURRENTLY MANUFACTURED BY UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: