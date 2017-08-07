BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) CII extended-release tablets

* Impax Laboratories - ‍announced settlement agreement to resolvea contract dispute relating to agreement entered into in June 2010 among endo international

* Impax - co to pay Endo royalty rate that splits co's gross profits for sales of oxymorphone hydrochloride CII ER products, starting January 1, 2018​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍orange Book listed patents for Opana ER extend until November 2029.​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍further terms of settlement were not disclosed.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: