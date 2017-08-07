FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) CII extended-release tablets

* Impax Laboratories - ‍announced settlement agreement to resolvea contract dispute relating to agreement entered into in June 2010 among endo international

* Impax - co to pay Endo royalty rate that splits co's gross profits for sales of oxymorphone hydrochloride CII ER products, starting January 1, 2018​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍orange Book listed patents for Opana ER extend until November 2029.​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍further terms of settlement were not disclosed.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.