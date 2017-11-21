FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 21, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍on Nov 21, co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement, dated October 17, 2017 with Atlas Holdings ​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍also entered into amendment no. 1 with K2 Merger Sub Corporation & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍in connection with closing, Holdco will be renamed Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.​

* Impax Laboratories - ‍in connection with pipe transaction, amneal desires to revise capital structure of new amneal to provide for class B-1 stock​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zXs2Wt) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.