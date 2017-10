Oct 17 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* REQUIRED TO PAY AMNEAL FEE OF $45 MILLION IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES‍​

* AMNEAL TO BE ENTITLED TO REIMBURSEMENT FOR UP TO $15 MILLION EXPENSES, IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES - SEC FILING