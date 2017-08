July 26 (Reuters) - IMPERA CAPITAL SA

* TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.9 MLN‍​ SHARES FOR NOT MORE THAN 3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* WILL BUY BACK SHARES FOR NOT LESS THAN 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NOT MORE THAN 2.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE