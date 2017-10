BRIEF-IMPERIAL ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FINANCING PLAN

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp

* IMPERIAL ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FINANCING PLAN

* ‍IT HAS CONCLUDED ITS DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY AND SECOND LIEN CREDIT FACILITY LENDERS​

* SENIOR CREDIT & SECOND LIEN LENDERS AGREED TO PERMANENTLY WAIVE BREACH OF EBITDA COVENANT RELATED TO QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30

* SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY AND SECOND LIEN CREDIT FACILITY​ WILL BE EXTENDED TO OCT 1, 2018 AND DEC 1, 2018 RESPECTIVELY

* ‍BOARD ALSO APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW $10 MILLION UNSECURED DEBT FACILITY TO BE PROVIDED BY AN AFFILIATE OF EDWARDS​

* ‍APPROVED OFFERING FOR HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES BY ISSUE OF RIGHTS ENTITLING THEM TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ABOUT $40 MILLION OF SHARES​