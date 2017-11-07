FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imperial Brands comments on vapor products
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 7, 2017 / 7:59 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Imperial Brands comments on vapor products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc

* Imperial brands ceo says going into trial w/ a number of platforms in heated tobacco

* Imperial brands ceo says to launch 3 new vapour platforms w/ more than 20 new flavors

* Imperial brands exec says expects its vapour products to be in more than 10 markets by end of fiscal 2018, more than 20 by end of fiscal 2019

* Imperial brands exec says still believes e-vapor is going to be the winning platform, but needs to keep optionality w/ other alternatives

* Imperial brands ceo says proposal by us regulator regarding e-cigarettes was “good to see” in terms of how they are looking at market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.