BRIEF-Imperial Brands comments on vapor products

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc

* Imperial brands ceo says going into trial w/ a number of platforms in heated tobacco

* Imperial brands ceo says to launch 3 new vapour platforms w/ more than 20 new flavors

* Imperial brands exec says expects its vapour products to be in more than 10 markets by end of fiscal 2018, more than 20 by end of fiscal 2019

* Imperial brands exec says still believes e-vapor is going to be the winning platform, but needs to keep optionality w/ other alternatives

* Imperial brands ceo says proposal by us regulator regarding e-cigarettes was “good to see” in terms of how they are looking at market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)