BRIEF-Imperial Brands Says ‍Remain On Track To Meet Constant Currency Net Revenue And Earnings Expectations For Full Year​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc:

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍DELIVERY WILL BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF​

* H1 WILL REFLECT SOME NEGATIVE PRICE/MIX IMPACTS, PARTICULARLY POST EUTPD IN UK AND POST EXCISE INCREASES IN FRANCE​

* ‍CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH OUR MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE​

* ‍ANTICIPATE FIRST HALF NON- OPERATING INCOME TO BE MATCHED AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO LAST YEAR​

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (EXCLUDING P&H WRITE-OFF) ANTICIPATED TO BE WEIGHTED MORE TO SECOND HALF THAN LAST YEAR AT CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍EXPECT SECOND HALF NET REVENUES TO BE STRONGER DUE TO IMPROVED PRICE/MIX IN TOBACCO AND AN INCREASING CONTRIBUTION FROM E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS​

* ‍STRENGTHENING OF STERLING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN CURRENCY TRANSLATION HEADWIND ON REVENUE, ADJUSTED PROFIT OF ABOUT 3.5% AT HY AND 2.5-3.0% AT FY​