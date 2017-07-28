FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q2 loss per share c$0.09
July 28, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q2 loss per share c$0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.09

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍company is undertaking actions to resolve reliability issues, primarily in mining and ore preparation areas of operation​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly production averaged 331,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 329,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenues and other income $7,033 million versus $6,248​ million

* Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly ‍refinery throughput averaged 358,000 barrels per day, up from 246,000 barrels in q2 of 2016​

* Imperial oil-actions to resolve reliability issues are planned to proceed throughout 2017, 2018, will lead to higher production levels, lower unit costs

* Imperial Oil Ltd - full-year expenditures are expected to be about $800 million

* Imperial Oil Ltd - share purchases are currently anticipated to equal approximately $250 million in q3 of 2017

* Q2 revenue view c$7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

