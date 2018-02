BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q4 Loss Per Share C$0.16

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* IMPERIAL ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.16

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 399,000 GROSS OIL-EQUIVALENT BARRELS PER DAY, UNCHANGED FROM SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME C$8,077 MILLION VERSUS C$8,442 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SHARE PURCHASES ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO EQUAL APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT AVERAGED 391,000 BARRELS PER DAY, COMPARED TO 401,000 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 OF 2016

* “KEARL IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN ANNUAL AVERAGE OF 200,000 BARRELS PER DAY GROSS IN 2018”

* IMPERIAL OIL - QTRLY NET LOSS REFLECTED CHARGES OF $289 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH HORN RIVER DEVELOPMENT AND $277 MILLION RELATED TO MACKENZIE GAS PROJECT

* IN 2018, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION TO $1.7 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: