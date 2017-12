Dec 6 (Reuters) - Implanet Sa:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNATURE OF A MOU ON A WORLDWIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH KOREAN COMPANY L&K BIOMED

* STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP SHOULD BE FINALIZED BY NO LATER THAN JANUARY 31, 2018