BRIEF-Implenia FY Consolidated Profit Down At CHF 65.4 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 3,859 MILLION IN 2017, UP FROM CHF 3,267 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* FY ‍EBITDA ROSE BY 4.6% DURING PERIOD UNDER REVIEW TO CHF 173.8 MILLION​

* CONSOLIDATED PROFIT (EXCLUDING. PPA) FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR CAME TO CHF 65.4 MILLION (2016: CHF 72.7 MILLION)​

* ‍IS PROPOSING THAT IT PAY A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍BELIEVES, THEREFORE, THAT COMPANY WILL SUCCEED IN CRACKING OLD EBIT TARGET OF CHF 140 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍IS STICKING TO NEW MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS FIRST COMMUNICATED IN SPRING 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)