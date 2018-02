Feb 2 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* ‍FY FREE CASH FLOW IS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN EXPECTED, UNDERLINING A GOOD OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR.​

* ‍THIS WILL ENSURE A DIVIDEND COMPARABLE TO ONE PAID OUT FOR PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍ORDER BACKLOG REMAINS AT A RECORD HIGH LEVEL​