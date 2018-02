Feb 8 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* CONSORTIUM LED BY IMPLENIA TO REPAIR AND UPGRADE A1 MOTORWAY BETWEEN ZURICH-OST AND EFFRETIKON

* TOTAL CONTRACT WORTH AROUND CHF 85 MILLION

* COMMISSIONED BY SWISS FEDERAL ROADS OFFICE (ASTRA)

* AS LEAD COMPANY, IMPLENIA HAS A 60% STAKE IN CONSORTIUM